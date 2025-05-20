Tribal Football
Juventus midfielder Yildiz: Tudor has brought has fresh energy

Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz says he's enjoying his football under coach Igor Tudor.

Yildiz laid on both assists and was named man-of-the-match for Sunday's 2-0 win against Udinese.

On his form working with Tudor, the Turkey international said: “He gave us energy, it was important for us. Since he arrived, we’ve been happy, we’ve been working hard.

“Everyone helped me mentally. I’m very sorry for the team and the fans, these two weeks have been long for me.

“Nothing is over, we have another final with Venezia. We just have to look there, let’s win this match."

Yildiz also said, “I’m happy with this season, but I want to improve in everything. I’m always looking ahead.

“The Number 10 jersey doesn’t add any pressure. I play as usual, I’m happy to be wearing it.”

