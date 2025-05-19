Tribal Football
Juventus coach Tudor happy with Vlahovic after defeating Udinese

Juventus coach Igor Tudor was left pleased after their 2-0 win against Udinese on Sunday.

The result was earned by goals from Nico Gonzalez and Dusan Vlahovic.

"It was a nice game and we deserved to win. It was prepared in the best way. It’s never easy to play Udinese, so I congratulate the boys,” Tudor told DAZN.

“We miss the last step. We must recover for the Venezia game and play these final 90 minutes.”

 

Vlahovic played with heart

On Vlahovic, with reports he's set to be sold this summer, Tudor admits he was pleased with the performance.

“He is a strong player. You know how strikers are. If they don’t score for two games, there are questions all over,” Tudor added.

“He had a great impact, played with heart, and proved his value. He sacrificed for the team and played a good game.”

