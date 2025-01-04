Juventus coach Motta upset with players after AC Milan defeat

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits he was left disappointed with his players after their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal defeat to AC Milan.

Kenan Yildiz gave Juve the lead, but Milan fought back to win 2-1 in Riyadh on Friday.

“We certainly cannot be happy with what we did, especially in the first half, while in the second we also failed to convert chances to kill the game. Milan did very little too, so they should not have been able to win the game by doing just that,” Motta told Sport Mediaset.

“All the choices I make during the match are for the good of the team, it is up to you to judge whether I did it right or not.

“This is an important defeat, yes, because it was a game where we had a very big opportunity to reach the Final. It is disappointing, I feel that we had a big, big chance to beat Milan and we were unable to do it.

“We need to improve our character, because we were in control, we created chances to kill the game and didn’t do it. Character comes into play when a negative incident happens and you must be able to react. At the first negative incident today, we did not react and wasted the opportunity to play in the Final, which for 70 minutes was entirely in our hands.”