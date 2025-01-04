AC Milan coach Conceicao: We deserved our Supercoppa win

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao was delighted with their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal win against Juventus.

Marking Conceicao's first game in charge, Milan came from behind to win 2-1 in Riyadh on Friday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Football is passion and excitement, these are wonderful moments,” Conceicao told Sport Mediaset.

“They deserved this win for the second half performance, whereas in the first I saw the same kind of Milan that played a few weeks ago, with the players doubtful in defence, too tired moving the ball around, getting the timing of the pressing wrong.

“At half-time, we changed a few things, looked each other in the eyes and the players had to realise what they needed to do in order to win the game. They needed to do what we had prepared, then it is my responsibility if we lose 2-0 or 3-0, so they were truly courageous in the second half and it was totally different to the first.

“I am happy, but we have done nothing yet, we are in the Final and must prepare to play Inter.”

On turning things around after halftime, Conceicao said: “During those five minutes in the locker room, I certainly didn’t give the team kisses and hugs. In fact, I got quite angry, because they did not do what I had asked for or prepared. I see a group of players who are humble, at times they lack some determination to go further, but that can come with time.

“Players need a kind word, but also sometimes a harsh word. I will be honest, I am not the nicest coach who likes to hug and reassure my players, I tend to get angrier more than anything else.

“The important thing for this squad is to work hard, have a lot of positive energy and seek their objective together, because they have the quality. I am happy that the group accepted my message, accepted that I am not a coach who smiles that much, because I am not here to make friends, but I am here to win.”