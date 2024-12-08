Juventus midfielder Koopmeiners admits mixed emotions after Bologna draw

Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners admitted mixed emotions after their 2-2 draw with Bologna.

The Dutchman scored as Juve came from 2-0 down to earn the point at home.

He later said, “I think we should always play the way we did in the last 20 minutes, when we are aggressive, pushing forward, pressing and doing more. It is not enough for us to only do that for 20 minutes, we need to do more.

“It is difficult to say, but the energy we saw in the final 20 minutes has to be there for 90 minutes. The players must feel the responsibility to always be at that level. We saw in the last three or four games that we conceded in the latter stages, we must feel ourselves constantly fired up and ready.”

The goal was the first for Koopmeiners in Juve colours and he added: “I do not feel happy, because I am a team player and I would’ve preferred to not score if it meant the team won. I understand you asking that question, but it is not how I feel right now.”

