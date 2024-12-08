Juventus coach Motta finds positives in Bologna draw

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was happy with their fight-back in Saturday's 2-2 draw with former club Bologna.

Bologna were 0-2 ahead in Turin via Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega before Juve's late fight-back through Teun Koopmeiners and Samuel Mbangula.

"My players always have freedom, especially against a team that plays man for man,” Motta stated on DAZN.

“It was almost game over after going 2-0 down, but my lads showed great heart to get it back on track and that is the positive. They kept going in difficult circumstances and managed to grab the point.

“After going 2-0 down, naturally we had to run more risks and it was difficult for us to play out from the back against Bologna when they were pressing so high. I had said before the game too, we might need to go over the top and make the most of this advantage in the midfield to play three against three in their half.

“Naturally, in those situations, they are more likely to protect their defence and not go man for man.

“I would really like our defence to slip back and the midfield to remain in position. We’ve done different things over our characteristics, I think we can improve in every situation to raise the level of our performances.”

Motta was sent off late on and conceded: “(Matteo) Marchetti was right to send me off today. I complained, I made a gesture I should not have done. I was over the top in my complaints.”