Juventus steal draw as Motta sees red in reunion with Bologna

Juventus’ Serie A unbeaten run extended to a remarkable 23 matches as Thiago Motta’s men came from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw with his former side Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

A Juventus team fast becoming known as this season’s draw specialists in Serie A had to settle for another stalemate last time out in league action after conceding a heartbreaking late goal, and Bologna threatened to extend their pain early on here as Dan Ndoye smashed the outside of the post with just 10 minutes gone.

A sense of bemusement grew within the stadium as the visitors dominance of possession continued, and Ndoye wouldn’t be denied again upon the half-hour mark as he rocketed a shot into the roof of the net after some sumptuous build-up ripped through Juventus’ backline.

The hosts responded well to going behind but they saw Dusan Vlahovic superbly denied as half-time beckoned.

Having seemingly fully recovered from a poor start to their campaign, Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano must have loved watching his side tear through a Serie A giant with some excellent play from the visitors.

The evening went even further downhill for Juventus when Motta was sent off before Tommaso Pobega lifted the ball over Mattia Perin just two minutes later to double his side’s lead.

Most would have thought that would have settled the contest, but the hosts weren’t going down without a fight, and after a bright period, found a way back into the contest thanks to Teun Koopmeiners’ strike after he was found by a slide-rule pass across the penalty area.

Juventus’ goal appeared to wake a nervy Bologna up, with the visitors seeking to control possession and see out the victory.

However, there was little they could do about Samuel Mbangula’s wicked curling effort in the dying minutes to add to an already dramatic match and steal a share of the points for Juventus - already their ninth in the league this season.