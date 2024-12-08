Bologna coach Italiano frustrated after impressive Juventus draw

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano says it was two points dropped after their draw at Juventus.

Bologna were 0-2 ahead in Turin via Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega before Juve's late fight-back through Teun Koopmeiners and Samuel Mbangula.

"We came so close to an extraordinary victory, and we deserved it for two thirds of the game,” Italiano told DAZN.

“We were punished for what little we allowed Juve. It’s a pity how we dealt with that final ball, but the performance remains and we need to build on that. This is the kind of performance I wanted from the lads.

“It does feel like we threw two points away, but there is another big game coming up on Wednesday and we have to learn from this experience.

“The team is eager to improve, but if we had more time for training sessions, then we’d have already made those steps forward on the details. Unfortunately, Juve never give up and what we did was not enough to bring home the victory.”

Italiano also stated: “I am not 100 per cent happy, because we were in a situation where we had to win by any means necessary.

“For the rest, it was a different approach compared to our other games against the big teams. It’s just a pity the way we gave it away at the end.

“We will work on those details and I am pleased with the improvements I have seen.”