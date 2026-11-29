Juventus are reportedly ready to sign Nick Woltemade on a permanent deal with his future back at Newcastle United uncertain.

As per reports from Football Insider, the Serie A giants have been impressed by Woltemade's all-action style, following his season-long loan move to Turin in the summer.

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The Germany international has scored five goals across all competitions so far in 2026/27, but the striker is still under contract at St. James' Park until 2031, with no purchase clause included in the loan agreement.

Newcastle are also looking to bring in a new forward in the January transfer window, an Woltemade's form could convince the club to recall him early, which would be a major blow to Juventus' plans.

Ahead of the winter window, Juventus are planning talks with Newcastle over next steps, an they intend to outline a plan to sign him next summer if agreeable.

The Magpies paid £70 million for Woltemade back in 2025, but Juventus will not match that figure, and that could prove decisive in Newcastle's willingness to sell the Germany international.