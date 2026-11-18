Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has ruled out a move to Manchester United.

The Mauricio Pochettino era has begun at Manchester United, with the club currently sitting down in 18th following Michael Carrick’s disappointing permanent reign.

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Rumours are already swirling about who could be joining the former Spurs and Chelsea boss at Old Trafford, with McKennie one of the names mentioned.

McKennie has now rubbished the rumours, saying he has no intention of leaving current club Juventus.

“I want to clarify I am not planning to leave Juventus,” the midfielder explained via Fabrizio Romano.

“I am happy where I am. That's why I signed a new deal at Juve and I can't wait to continue here.”

He does have Premier League experience having spent the second half of 2022-23 on loan at Leeds United, making 20 appearances across all competitions.