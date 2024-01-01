Tribal Football
Juventus legend Del Piero: I'm thinking about my coaching staff
Juventus great Alex del Piero admits he's considering a coaching move.

Indeed, Del Piero says he's weighing up who he would bring in as his backroom team.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing, I have no regrets. I have just finished the coaching licence, so I am a fully licensed coach for example, because you never know,” he said in a feature interview with CBS

Del Piero continued: “Not this year for sure, but it’s really interesting and now I’m looking at it in different ways. You’re looking for your conditioning coach, your second, your assistant, this and that, I start creating in my mind what the staff could be. 

“But you (have to) change your life, becoming a coach, you spend 24 hours (of the day doing it).”

