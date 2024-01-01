Juventus announce Chiellini return in specialist role

Former Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has returned to the Turin giants.

It has been announced Chiellini is joining the front office at Juve.

The Bianconeri said today: "Giorgio Chiellini has never stopped being a black and white: in his heart, in his soul, in the values ​​he has always interpreted, on and off the pitch. From 16 September he will wear the Juventus Manager's jersey in the role of Head of Football Institutional Relations.

"Giorgio will work directly under the CEO Maurizio Scanavino, thus beginning a managerial path, which will see him engaged in representing the Club in relations with national and international football institutions.

"This role fits perfectly with the education that Giorgio has acquired in his academic field, but obviously also with his figure as a man, footballer, captain and Juventus legend. From the past to the present: welcome home, Giorgio!"

Cheillini returns to Juve after working as a technical manager with LAFC last season, where he hung up the boots at the end of the previous campaign,