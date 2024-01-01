Mum makes clear Juventus stand for Rabiot

Tribal Football
The agent and mother of Adrien Rabiot says a return to Juventus was never considered.

Rabiot remains a free agent after coming off contract in June. The midfielder has since been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Juve coach Thiago Motta ruled out a return for Rabiot on Friday.

But his mother and agent Veronique told L'Equipe: "There was no reason to close the door, because returning to Juventus was never an option that we considered.

"When we make decisions, we take responsibility for them."

