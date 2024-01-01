Liverpool hero Lucas happy with "fantastic" Chiesa arrival

Liverpool hero Lucas Leiva has offered his endorsement for Fede Chiesa's signing.

Lucas played against the former Juventus and Fiorentina forward when he was with Lazio.

"I was very happy when I saw the signing,” Lucas said on LFCTV’s Extra Time. “I played against him when he was at Fiorentina, and afterwards Juventus.

“A fantastic player. Of course, he is coming back from a big injury – I’m sure Liverpool are looking after him and seeing the best time to play him. He can play on the left wing, on the right wing. He has pace to be an important player, and he comes into a team that is very well structured.

“I think he is a player that adds a lot for the squad and I’m really looking forward to it.”