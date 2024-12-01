Real Madrid, Juventus following Bologna defender Beukema

Bologna are facing the prospect of having to sell defender Sam Beukema.

Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Juventus, Inter and clubs in the Premier League are showing interest in Beukema, says Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio.

Di Marzio states that the majority of European giants are showing interest in the Dutchman.

Clubs are considering the centre-back as an option for next season.

Di Marzio also writes about interest from the Premier League - but it is not clear which clubs it is about.

Beukema's contract with Bologna runs until the summer of 2027.