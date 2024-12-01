Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Real Madrid, Juventus following Bologna defender Beukema

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid, Juventus following Bologna defender Beukema
Real Madrid, Juventus following Bologna defender BeukemaAction Plus
Bologna are facing the prospect of having to sell defender Sam Beukema.

Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Juventus, Inter and clubs in the Premier League are showing interest in Beukema, says Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Di Marzio states that the majority of European giants are showing interest in the Dutchman.

Clubs are considering the centre-back as an option for next season.

Di Marzio also writes about interest from the Premier League - but it is not clear which clubs it is about.

Beukema's contract with Bologna runs until the summer of 2027.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSerie ABeukema SamBolognaJuventusReal MadridAtl. MadridInterLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
Josh Zirkzee & a Man Utd split? Why to cut-and-run now would be ridiculous