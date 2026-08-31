Flashscore sources: Newcastle chase Fernandez-Pardo deal after super start for Jaissle

Newcastle United are close to unveiling €65 million-rated Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with the forward expected to provide another angle of threat to boost Matthias Jaissle’s sharp attack.

The deal has been more than 10 days in the making, as Fernandez-Pardo has become increasingly convinced that Newcastle is the right next step in his career.

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Crucially, the club’s impressive start to the season has strengthened that belief.

A 2-2 draw against Liverpool was followed by a statement 2-0 victory over Tottenham, offering an early glimpse of the intensity and attacking dynamism Jaissle wants from his side.

The new head coach arrived on Tyneside with a growing reputation, and he is already beginning to show why Newcastle were so keen to bring him in. His influence has helped convince 21-year-old Fernandez-Pardo that he can thrive in the system being built on Tyneside.

We revealed last week that the player was on their shortlist, after the Lille attacker emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Ligue 1. His versatility is a major attraction as he is comfortable operating across the front line.

Sources say he is expected to combine creativity with an ability to attack space, making him particularly suited to Newcastle’s transitional and explosive approach.

Those close to the situation believe his qualities will flourish under Jaissle, while his versatility will give Newcastle significantly greater depth and flexibility in attack as the season develops.

The move also represents a significant moment in the club’s reshaping of their forward line. Fernandez-Pardo’s arrival is expected to pave the way for Nick Woltemade to leave, with the player already on the brink of an exit.

Napoli, Stuttgart, Juventus and Monaco have all been linked with Woltemade, setting up a potentially dramatic conclusion to the window.

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