Juventus eye Sarr loan deal after Tottenham exit request

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi could let Richarlison, Kevin Danso and Pape Matar Sarr all leave club before tomorrow's transfer deadline.

The trio missed Spurs' 2-0 Premier League home defeat to Newcastle United over the weekend with Sarr's absence in part explained by a hamstring problem.

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After the game, De Zerbi confirmed he'd spoken to all three players and their intentions are clear "Richarlison, I don't know. He said too many times he wants to leave.

“Danso came to me two days ago and said he wants to leave. Pape Sarr the same, but he suffered a small injury, and is almost ready to train.

"I love these players, and they are great guys. I have very good relationships. But if they want to leave, they have to bring an economic solution to the club, and they can go and we find other players."

Juventus are now reportedly lining up a last minute loan offer for Sarr after already a similar deal for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario earlier this month.

Spurs are open to the exit, but the main block is their request for a £25M purchase clause to be included, which Juventus are only open to if Sarr meets certain targets for them in 2026/27.