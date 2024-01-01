Juventus icon Del Piero impressed by Yildiz progress

Juventus great Alex del Piero is impressed by Kenan Yildiz's progress this season.

The Turkey midfielder has shone under coach Thiago Motta.

And Del Piero says: “He’s a guy with his head on his shoulders.

"He always approaches the game in the best way and in training he’s someone who gives his all, from what I’m told he’s very humble and aware that at his age he still has everything to prove and he wants to do it through work.

"These are the characteristics that then bear the best fruit, I wish him the best because he deserves it.”