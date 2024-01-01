Juventus board face dilemma over Pogba wages

Tribal Football
Juventus board face dilemma over Pogba wagesAction Plus
Juventus management face a dilemma after Paul Pogba's successful appeal.

The Court of Arbitration in Sport have ruled that Pogba's original four-year doping ban be reduced to 18 months. It means Pogba will be clear to play again for Juve from March.

However, TMW says it hands Juve a dilemma as Pogba's playing return will also see his pay jump from minimum wage to his regular €10m salary.

There is now discussion whether the club should add that to their wage budget, or move on the former Manchester United in January.

A return home to France, where Olympique Marseille are keen, has already been mooted for Pogba since Friday's ruling.

 

