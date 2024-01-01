Evra urges Marseille to go for Juventus midfielder Pogba

Tribal Football
Patrice Evra is urging Olympique Marseille to go for Paul Pogba.

Still on the books at Juventus, Pogba has just seen a four-year doping ban slashed to 18 months, leaving him free to play again in March.

Evra believes Juve will cut loose the former Manchester United midfielder in January and hopes former club OM makes a play for him.

“I think that 99% we won’t see Paul in the Juventus colours again. He needs to turn the page,” he told French podcast Rothen s’enflamme.

"I’m going to call (OM sports director) Mehdi Benatia to give him a phone call, because the doors are open.”

