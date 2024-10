Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits he's unsure of the next move for Paul Pogba and the club.

The Frenchman has seen a four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration in Sport this week. It means Pogba can play again for Juve in March.

Asked about the situation, Motta said: "It will be the club's decision what happens to Pogba

"Pogba was a class player, but he hasn't played for a long time.

"I focus on tomorrow's game, the rest doesn't matter."