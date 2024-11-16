Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Man Utd defender Lindelof looking forward to Amorim reunion

Paul Vegas
Man Utd defender Lindelof looking forward to Amorim reunion
Man Utd defender Lindelof looking forward to Amorim reunionAction Plus
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is looking forward to being reunited with new manager Ruben Amorim.

The pair are former Benfica teammates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lindelof said from the Sweden camp yesterday: "I was young then and we had no relationship outside of football, but I have heard very well about him as a coach.

"It will be fun to meet him again. It's been a lot of years since we played together."

Lindelof, 30, is on a contract with United that expires in June and he is being linked with Juventus and AC Milan.

"This is nothing I think of. My focus has been to come back from the injury and play football again.

"But clearly there will be writing now what will happen when I am in my last year."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLindelof VictorAmorim RubenManchester UnitedBenficaJuventusAC MilanSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona great Pique: Juventus move was close
Pogba releases statement after Juventus departure
AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic coy over interest for Man Utd defender Lindelof