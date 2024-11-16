Man Utd defender Lindelof looking forward to Amorim reunion

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is looking forward to being reunited with new manager Ruben Amorim.

The pair are former Benfica teammates.

Lindelof said from the Sweden camp yesterday: "I was young then and we had no relationship outside of football, but I have heard very well about him as a coach.

"It will be fun to meet him again. It's been a lot of years since we played together."

Lindelof, 30, is on a contract with United that expires in June and he is being linked with Juventus and AC Milan.

"This is nothing I think of. My focus has been to come back from the injury and play football again.

"But clearly there will be writing now what will happen when I am in my last year."