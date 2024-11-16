Marchisio warns Juventus over move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee

Tribal Football
Juventus hero Claudio Marchisio has questioned their interest in Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee.

Zirkzee is being linked with a January loan move to Juve.

But Marchisio told Tuttosport: "We are talking about a player who has a lot of talent, and who showed it last year."

Juve coach Thiago Motta worked with Zirkzee at Bologna before they both left last summer.

"It's great when a player has a good season with a specific coach, but not necessarily after the two have gone in different directions.

"Often we try to reunite them and get up to speed again, but that is not necessarily the right way to go."

