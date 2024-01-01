Juventus great Platini: What I hope to see from Yildiz

Juventus great Michel Platini would like to see Kenan Yildiz played centrally.

In his new No10 shirt, Yildiz was outstanding in Juve's opening round win against Como.

“If Juventus gave it to him, it means that he wanted it, and so he has personality,” said Platini.

“I wish him the best for the good of Juventus and football. I hope he can be a No.10 like me. Creative. One of those who invents. He must take inspiration from Bellingham, Messi and Zidane. I can’t mention myself because he wasn’t even born when I was playing. And he must stay in the middle.”

It is no coincidence that the Turkish talent played as an attacking midfielder against Como rather than on the left wing.

“This means that Motta has a deep football knowledge,” noted Platini.

“I know him. He was a PSG player. Very smart footballer and man. He’s always done well, and it’s wise to rely on him. He likes attacking and spectacular football. He is the right coach for this transition and to start a winning cycle.”