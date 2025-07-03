Ex-Man United defender Gabriel Heinze to join Arsenal coaching staff

Former Man United defender is set to make a shock return to England, joining rivals Arsenal as part of their coaching staff under Mikel Arteta.

The 47-year-old made a total of 83 appearances for Man United during his three years at the club before leaving for Real Madrid in 2007.

Heinze has spent that last ten years as a manager to varying degrees of success, most recently spending a year in charge of Newell’s Old Boys from November 2022 to 2023.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, he will now become a member of the coaching staff at Arsenal ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Mikel Arteta is familiar with the former defender having played with him while they were both with French side PSG.

He joins after highly rated young coach Carlos Cuesta left to become Parma manager earlier in the season.