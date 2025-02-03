Juventus fullback Weah: Victory over Empoli shows our potential

Timothy Weah was left happy after Juventus' 4-1 win against Empoli on Sunday.

Weah impressed as Juve produced an impressive performance in front of their home support.

He said afterwards: "This win is important for us. It was difficult to concede a goal after 4 minutes, but we reacted well. We have to continue like this.

"We are happy. It was difficult for us after Benfica, but we have to continue on this path. Now we are thinking about Como.

"When the fans whistle, everything becomes more complicated, because we need everyone to win. I'm happy and we have to continue like this.

"I feel comfortable as a full-back: if I can help the team, I want to do it. I can also be a goalkeeper, if the coach asks me to. I want to continue playing well for the team."

Weah added, "For me, we're not missing much . We have to continue working together, because we're a very young team. Football is like that: today you may not win, but tomorrow you will."