Juventus coach Motta: A great win against Empoli

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left pleased after their 4-1 win against Empoli on Sunday.

The scoresheet was dominated by a double struck by Randal Kolo Muani.

Motta later said: "A great win. Congratulations to the players and my boys. A well-deserved success.

"There was a bit of nervousness, so I want to congratulate my boys. Today we were good at winning the match and we played better than our opponents. Heartfelt congratulations to my boys who played a game of character and courage."

Dusan Vlahovic also struck late and Motta stated: "Vlahovic did well to shoot because he scored. I like to see Vlahovic like this. I like to see him like this to show his strength. He must always be like this. I congratulate the team. These guys always fight and commit: I see them and for this I am happy for them."

On Kolo Muani, he added: "I expect even more..."