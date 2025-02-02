Kolo Muani leads second-half blitz as Juventus come back to thump Empoli

Randal Kolo Muani (26) continued his fine start to life in Italy, helping Juventus to all three points with a second-half brace as 10-man Empoli slumped to a 4-1 defeat in their eighth straight winless Serie A outing.

Former Juventus man Mattia De Sciglio stunned the Allianz Stadium, nodding in his first league goal in three years after Liam Henderson’s corner delivery found him completely unmarked at the far post.

The early setback left Juventus staring at an ominous trend, having failed to win any of their last 13 league matches when conceding first since a January 2024 victory over US Salernitana.

Their woes nearly deepened when an onrushing Michele Di Gregorio collided with Youssef Maleh inside the area, but Empoli’s penalty claims were overturned due to a handball in the build-up.

Gradually, the Bianconeri grew into the contest, with Nicolas Gonzalez forcing Devis Vasquez into a fingertip save from an acrobatic effort, shortly before Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz each came agonisingly close.

Despite Juve’s growing dominance, Empoli clung to their narrow lead at the break, leaving Thiago Motta’s men with work to do to overturn their two-game losing streak.

Juventus certainly didn’t disappoint the home faithful, with Kolo Muani stealing the spotlight with a quickfire brace after the hour mark.

The Frenchman first capitalised on De Sciglio’s poor touch, bursting down the left flank before rifling a powerful strike past Vasquez.

Minutes later, fortune favoured him again as he inadvertently redirected Weah’s shot from point-blank range into the back of the net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

Kolo Muani’s rapid brace all but killed Empoli’s morale as the minutes ticked on, with Azzurri’s woes further deepening when Maleh was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute.

Juventus then made sure of the points when Dusan Vlahovic brilliantly added a third goal with an unstoppable strike into the roof of the net from outside the box, before Francisco Conceicao latched onto Khephren Thuram’s lofted pass and buried the ball with aplomb when one-on-one.

As such, Roberto D’Aversa’s outfit fell to a fourth straight winless away league outing, marking their first defeat in three meetings with Juve as they linger just one point above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Juventus picked themselves up after their first defeat of the season last matchday against Napoli, maintaining their unbeaten streak at the Allianz Stadium this campaign with this comeback triumph.