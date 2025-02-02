DONE DEAL: Arthur happy to make Girona switch

Girona have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

Arthur has joined Girona on-loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at his presentation on Saturday: "My personal goal is to return to the Brazilian national team, to adapt as soon as possible as a group and look at the standings, maybe to finish in the Champions League again. But let's see. But in the group, the quickest possible adaptation and helping my teammates.

"I'm a technician who likes to keep the ball and play short, always progressing."

On Girona's last season, Arthur said: "It was something spectacular. I think it was a very positive surprise for everyone to get to the Champions League, they did very very well, it was the team everyone talked about because of how well they played, because of the good players and the style of play.

"A very positive surprise and yes, I watched their games because I liked the way they played. Now I have the opportunity and the great fortune to play like this."

Arthur also said: "The main reasons for coming here? Definitely the style of play. I think I can adapt very well, also because I have already played in this league and I will have no problems adapting. But above all, I like Girona's style of play, I think it can bring a lot to Girona."

On his past at Barcelona and his knowledge of the LaLiga: "I think it can help me a lot because I'm already used to LaLiga, to the style of play, different and after two years at Barcelona I'm used to this style of play with ball possession, more technical, which suits me very well.

"Also the language, I already know it and this allows the player to communicate easily with the coach and with his teammates. As well as with the directors. I'm very happy and I think I won't have any problems adapting."