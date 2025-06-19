Al-Qadsiah ready to outbid Man Utd, AC Milan for Fiorentina star Kean

Al-Qadsiah are ready to outbid all rivals for Fiorentina star Moise Kean next month.

From July 1 to 15, a buyout clause in Kean's deal comes into effect set at €52m.

TMW says Al-Qadsiah are ready to trigger the option and also offer the Italy international an incredible raise on his current Viola wages.

Al-Qadsiah will offer Kean a three-year deal worth €15m-a-season. At Fiorentina, Kean is currently earning €2m-a-year.

Also watching developments are AC Milan and Manchester United.

At Milan, Kean would be reunited with his former Juventus coach Max Allegri. While United are seeking a more mobile striker compared to their current options of Rasmus Hojlund and Josh Zirkzee.