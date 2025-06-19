Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak
Ferguson: My worst Man Utd signing; a disaster!
Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa agree to join same club

Al-Qadsiah ready to outbid Man Utd, AC Milan for Fiorentina star Kean

Carlos Volcano
Al-Qadsiah ready to outbid Man Utd, AC Milan for Fiorentina star Kean
Al-Qadsiah ready to outbid Man Utd, AC Milan for Fiorentina star KeanČTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it
Al-Qadsiah are ready to outbid all rivals for Fiorentina star Moise Kean next month.

From July 1 to 15, a buyout clause in Kean's deal comes into effect set at €52m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TMW says Al-Qadsiah are ready to trigger the option and also offer the Italy international an incredible raise on his current Viola wages.

Al-Qadsiah will offer Kean a three-year deal worth €15m-a-season. At Fiorentina, Kean is currently earning €2m-a-year.

Also watching developments are AC Milan and Manchester United

At Milan, Kean would be reunited with his former Juventus coach Max Allegri. While United are seeking a more mobile striker compared to their current options of Rasmus Hojlund and Josh Zirkzee. 

Mentions
Serie AKean MoiseFiorentinaAC MilanManchester UnitedJuventusPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueFootball TransfersAl Qadisiya
Related Articles
Juventus have radical plan to trump Arsenal, Man Utd for Gyokeres deal
Al Hilal "are not giving up" on Osimhen as Man Utd and Juventus watch on
Juventus defender Cambiaso cools Man City, AC Milan rumours