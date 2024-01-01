Agent trying to drum up Prem interest for Juventus outcast Chiesa

The agent of Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa has been unable to find his client a new team.

The winger was hoping that he could get a big money move to the Premier League.

However, Corriere dello Sport claim that no interest has been in the offing as yet.

The likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are among teams previously linked to Chiesa.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta has this week admitted that his squad will see a lot of exits.

Chiesa is one of many players the club are hoping to sell to fund a spending spree.