Juventus coach Motta: Chiesa is leaving

Juventus coach Thiago Motta has confirmed Fede Chiesa is leaving.

The Italy attacker was left out of Motta's squad for Saturday's preseason friendly with Brest.

After the 2-2 draw, Motta said: “Chiesa is out for transfer reasons, the same as the others who were left behind, other than Fabio Miretti who is injured.

“We have been very clear with them. They are talented, but must find other options where they will get more playing time.

"For Chiesa and the others, the decision has been made.”

