Galeone: What Allegri told me about AC Milan return

Giovanni Galeone insists Max Allegri won't return to AC Milan.

Galeone is close to Allegri and acts as a sounding board for the former Milan and Juventus coach.

“I spoke to Massimiliano Allegri on the phone, and he told me that he would not go to Milan and had had no contact with the Rossoneri,” Galeone told Radio Kiss Kiss.

Galeone was also asked about Napoli's title chances under Antonio Conte.

He added: “You Napoli fans would better hold tight to Antonio Conte, but beware of Juventus.

“The coach’s future at the club is not guaranteed. On the contrary, don’t forget he already left Juventus and Inter despite winning Serie A titles.”