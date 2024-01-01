Juventus defender Cambiaso: Motta hasn't changed since Bologna

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso is happy playing for Thiago Motta again.

Cambiaso had a previous spell with Motta at Bologna.

“He’s been motivated since his time at Bologna. Thiago has not changed in terms of mentality,” said the defender.

“A few days ago, the club said that the minimum target is to qualify for the Champions League, so that’s the target. Then we’ll see. Motta wants to play every game in the best way. This must be our mentality.

“We are always the same and Juventus are at the centre of everything. The club moves forward. The coach and the players change, but Juventus and the club advance. Juventus will always try to win every game.”

On penning a new contract this summer, Cambiaso added: “It was not a difficult decision. I extended my contract before going to the Euros, so I am the happiest man in the world.”