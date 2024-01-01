Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR
Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement

Cambiaso: Motta can help Juventus' young players

Cambiaso: Motta can help Juventus' young players
Cambiaso: Motta can help Juventus' young players
Cambiaso: Motta can help Juventus' young playersAction Plus
Andrea Cambiaso is looking forward to working with new Juventus coach Thiago Motta.

The fullback has joined Juve's preseason this week after his break folowing Italy's Euros campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cambiaso told TMW: "I'm back from vacation, these 20 days, I'm very happy to be here, to return to this incredible club. Physically I'm fine, come on!.

"(Motta is a) coach who has a great mentality, has a great desire to work, he is very demanding. And therefore he does very well. We are a relatively young team. He can help us a lot." 

Asked about where he will fit in Motta's system, he added: "I'm lucky, I'm quite flexible. In different positions. These days he's using me more as a left back. We'll see about that later, during the year there are various complications, injuries, we'll see..."

Mentions
Serie ACambiaso AndreaJuventus
Related Articles
Juventus no longer want to sell top defender after "common desire" found
Arsenal leave Patino out US tour squad amid Serie A interest
Bonucci: Motta will entertain Juventus fans