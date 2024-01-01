Cambiaso: Motta can help Juventus' young players

Andrea Cambiaso is looking forward to working with new Juventus coach Thiago Motta.

The fullback has joined Juve's preseason this week after his break folowing Italy's Euros campaign.

Cambiaso told TMW: "I'm back from vacation, these 20 days, I'm very happy to be here, to return to this incredible club. Physically I'm fine, come on!.

"(Motta is a) coach who has a great mentality, has a great desire to work, he is very demanding. And therefore he does very well. We are a relatively young team. He can help us a lot."

Asked about where he will fit in Motta's system, he added: "I'm lucky, I'm quite flexible. In different positions. These days he's using me more as a left back. We'll see about that later, during the year there are various complications, injuries, we'll see..."