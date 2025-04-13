Tribal Football
Juventus coach Tudor: Lessons to learn from victory over Lecce

Paul Vegas
Juventus coach Igor Tudor was left satisfied after their 2-1 win against Lecce on Saturday.

Kenan Yildiz and Teun Koopmeiners struck the goals for Juve before Lecce's Federico Baschirotto scoring late to set up a nervy finished.

“We could’ve killed it off earlier, the last 10 minutes were bad. Khephren Thuram gave the ball away, then we conceded that goal and the lads got anxious,” Tudor told Sky Italia.

“I don’t want people to think we’re unhappy with the result, we should take it as a lesson to be learned, also from the players who came off the bench. They need to give something more.

“It was a good performance overall for 87 minutes, the first half very good, then some tension set in when they scored, but it’s fine. We go forward.”

Dusan Vlahovic laid on both assists and Tudor also said: “Koop needed a goal, he had a good game, I saw his legs and his mind working better today. He is on the right track.

“Dusan sacrificed himself for the team, he had chances that he usually puts away, but it’s fine, he provided two assists for his teammates.”

