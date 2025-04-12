Juventus boost Champions League hopes with victory over Lecce

Juventus picked up a 2-1 victory over Lecce at the Allianz Stadium to temporarily move into third in Serie A (SA), extending their run in the top flight at home this term to just one defeat in 17 matches.

Since replacing Thiago Motta, new Juve manager Igor Tudor has enjoyed a solid start to life in Turin with one win and one draw from his two matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their struggle to score goals - the Bianconeri failed to score more than once in each of their past four SA matches - may have been playing on his mind, but he needn’t have worried as his team put in an impressive attacking performance in the first half.

They needed less than two minutes to break the deadlock, with Dušan Vlahović’s through ball finding Teun Koopmeiners, who fired low into the corner to avoid Wladimiro Falcone dive.

Match stats Statsperform

In response, Lecce hit the post through Nikola Krstović’s deflected attempt before the forward saw a shot saved by Michele Di Gregorio. That, though, proved to be their final real opportunity of the half as Juventus took total control.

Vlahović should have doubled their lead before the 10-minute mark and, while there was a subsequent lull in proceedings, the hosts stepped through the gears in the final quarter-hour of the opening period.

And, shortly after Manuel Locatelli’s effort was held by Falcone, a stunning Juve move extended their advantage. Several players were involved before Kenan Yıldız clinically finished to put Tudor’s men in cruise control. Were it not for a Falcone save from Lloyd Kelly, Juventus would have been three up before HT.

Juve were not able to keep up the same intensity in the second half as Lecce played more of a role in the clash.

Still, forcing Di Gregorio into saves proved challenging, with Federico Baschirotto header over the bar their only real effort at the start of the second half.

Andrea Cambiaso for Juve, whose last goal came in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this campaign, was next to go close, with Falcone palming the shot to safety.

Baschirotto did pull a goal pack late on with a great header, but Juventus were able to see out the game to boost their hopes of securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League - albeit with rivals Atalanta and Bologna to face off on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lecce sit just two points above the relegation zone and are now without a win in their past nine games, with this another, even if expected, setback in their attempt to stay amongst the elite.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)

See a summary of the match here