US star Weston McKennie named in illegal betting probe

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is among several players being investigated by Italian authorities for allegedly gambling on illegal websites.

According to La Repubblica, the United States international along with 11 others who were active in Serie A at the time, faces potential punishment for using illegal gambling platforms.

In addition to McKennie, the following players are reported to have funneled large sums of money into the pockets of two managers of illegal gambling websites, with the assistance of a jewelry shop: Alessandro Florenzi, Nicolo Zaniolo, Mattia Perin, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Raoul Bellanova, Samuele Ricci, Cristian Buonaiuto, Matteo Cancellieri, and Junior Firpo.

There are also accusations of participation in illegal online poker games. The matches are reported to have occurred between December 2021 and October 2023 on restricted-access betting platforms.