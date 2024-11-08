Juventus coach Motta: We face Torino with good feelings and right attitude

Juventus coach Thiago Motta is excited ahead of Saturday's derby against Torino.

Motta admits he's looking forward to taking part in the Derby della Mole.

What kind of match will it be?

"Good feelings, because I see the team doing well with the usual right attitude. There is a special atmosphere for us and for our fans and we want to give our best to play a great match.

"The importance of the derby because we know that the city lives it intensely. They are beautiful games to play, there is this beautiful special atmosphere that the two teams are aware of the importance, and we must do our best to bring the game to our side.

"Physically very good. We had 3 days of recovery. This is important and I see the team very well. I have faith in everyone. Tomorrow we will enter the game at 200%."

On Leonardo Bonucci?

"We didn't talk about tomorrow's derby, but about many other things in view of his future, he has just taken the coaching course. It was a conversation about football and how things are in the workplace that can be different for a footballer. I have known him for a long time, because we played in the national team together. For us it was a privilege to have a visit from an important player for Juventus."

Have you had the chance to get to know the city?

"Honestly, I choose to spend little time in the city. However, I feel privileged, because throughout my career I have been lucky enough to play in great teams and live in beautiful cities. Today I am privileged to be in a great team and live in a great city. I have been lucky."

The characteristics to have the captain's armband of Juve?

"Everything. He must have everything. The armband is something extraordinary, something to transmit, to set an example, that's why these players wore it, I saw these characteristics to be a leader. The captain must transmit what we are at this moment."

How is Douglas Luiz?

"Douglas came to Lille at my request, because I made a request to the player and the medical staff to speed up his recovery. Yesterday he didn't feel 100% and I decided not to risk him. Nico won't be available. Instead, Milik and Bremer will need more time. Vasilije also had a small problem and it needs to be evaluated, the others are all available."

Is there a derby you are particularly attached to?

"All the derbies I have played are in my heart, they gave me special feelings. We are doing well, in a match like this the past counts for very little, what counts is tomorrow when the referee blows the whistle and we must be ready to compete against a team that wants to compete. A very dangerous team on the counterattack, we are ready and prepared, we must play a great match to get the result we want."

Manuel Locatelli is playing with a different awareness, can you tell us something about him?

"It's all his own merit because he had a moment of difficulty because the moment of difficulty is when he wasn't playing and wasn't happy, he wasn't content. It could happen to him in the future, but I hope not because it means he's very well. If it does, he has to react positively, he has to react if another moment of difficulty should come with the desire to continue fighting and struggling, that's why he's back in the team, because he reacted in the right way.

"I think he can do even better, he's a guy who wants to play, he has healthy competition with his teammates in training, trying to show that he's useful and capable of starting the game and that's why he starts the games, because he deserves it for the work he does, we try to accompany them, to help them all. But in the end we have to choose those who are best at the moment."

Will long shots be important tomorrow?

"I think they are important for all teams. Long shots are a very important weapon especially when teams defend in their own penalty area. We have to use them at the right time."

How satisfied are you with the team's growth?

"Very satisfied even if we can all give something more. Me first. They are doing it both in training and in the game. We need to grow off the field too, because we need to do something more to not make Bremer's absence felt. We need to continue like this to try not to make him missing."

Do you see yourself on the Juve bench for the long term?

"When I accepted I didn't want to be a temporary player, I want to stay here for many years, but I don't think about these things. I only think about my daily life, that's what I want to do, I want to do the best I can and something more, whatever comes I'll be happy and satisfied. We're on the right path."