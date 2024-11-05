Cobolli Gigli growing in confidence of Motta's Juventus work: Some brilliant moments

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli is convinced by the work of coach Thiago Motta.

Cobolli Gigli, speaking with Sportitalia, admits he enjoyed the 4-4 draw with Inter Milan and can see Juve's players now taking to Motta's system.

Weekend results?

"This weekend everything happened. Napoli revealed that they still have some weaknesses, Atalanta showed off all their qualities and those of their coach, Inter are not yet at full capacity. Juventus seems to have 'digested', at least in part, Motta's lesson and could improve further with the addition of the injured players. All this confirms the charm of football."

What did the 4-4 draw against Inter leave you with?

"As a Juventus fan, it left me with great satisfaction. Not so much for the quality of the game, but for the determination of the players to get a draw that seemed practically impossible in the last 25 minutes of the match. The desire not to succumb despite a heavy 4-2. I found it exciting. An English-style match, played well by Inter, but also by Juventus."

Are you enjoying Thiago Motta's work?

"Seeing what he did with a mid-level team, without offending Bologna of course, he seems like a coach who can certainly do a good job in Turin. He has been equipped with an important group of players, even if some injuries have decimated the new arrivals. Koopmeiners returned with Udinese, Douglas Luiz has not had any particular injuries, but he has not yet fully integrated into the Juventus psychology.

"Nico Gonzalez is an excellent player, but weak in the muscles, from what I understand. To see Motta's work and judge him, I would like him to have Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, while for Nico there is a competitor like Conceicao."

Are you satisfied with Juventus' performance?

"It's good, Juve is the only one that hasn't lost yet, until a few weeks ago they had the defense that worked best. There are brilliant moments, alternated by some draws with a not particularly good game. It's premature to make judgments, Juventus fans are demanding and want everything immediately.

"It takes time. I think it's essential to take a replacement for Bremer, if it were possible, we have managers who are good at seizing opportunities and will know how to move in this direction."