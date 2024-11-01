Motta demands better from Juventus players facing Udinese

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits he wants more from his players ahead of tomorrow night's meeting with Udinese.

Juve face Udinese on the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Parma in midweek.

Motta admits he's seeking an improvement from his players.

Your thoughts on Juve's anniversary? How is the group?

"I am happy and honored to be part of the history of this great club. I wish the best both today and for the future to this club. The boys are better and today we will have the last training before going to Udine. We must put in a great performance."

Why are you conceding so many goals?

"We have to do better collectively, be compact, help each other more. Regroup, be aggressive, leaving less space because in Serie A, the teams we will face, leave as little space as possible and as little time as possible to counterattack and to find spaces between the lines. We must not let them think about the play and not let them choose the best play. This is done as a team, each giving that little bit extra to not allow the opponent to feel comfortable on the pitch."

On Vlahovic's few touches?

"No, no gift. Dusan and the others must definitely do better in the offensive phase than in the defensive phase. The question is not more or less touches, how many I touch, how much I influence the game, how decisive I can be in the defensive and offensive phase. That's what matters most. Not the quantity, but the quality of what we do. For him and for the others."

How do you rate the standings?

"We have to do much better to stay high up in the standings, which is the important thing now. We have to go to Udine convinced, concrete, to put in a great performance. To get the result we want to get, climb the standings and continue like this. In the end we are still at the beginning and it is clear that we have to do much better given the results of the last match played. Even if we are not doing our best, we certainly have to improve but if a team deserved more it was ours, I am not the only one saying this, you can see it in the data, in the images of the match. It was not enough to win. We had a draw. Having said that we must certainly do better, starting from the next one with Udinese, for the match and for the standings."

On the difficulties of tomorrow's match...

On the physical data, it's not that we did worse than Parma. Have you seen the physical data? We did better than Parma, yes. We will certainly face a team that is physically strong, not just this year, but in recent years it has always been a well-structured team. Unlike other years, they now play good football, they have more dribbling, they have the ball more than in previous years. They are able to finish the actions with more passes. And playing further forward they are able to do better counter-pressing. We must improve on all aspects to be able to compete. At home they have won 5 games out of 6, losing only against Inter. At home they are doing very well."

Cambiaso spoke about laziness in the defence. Do you agree with him?

"We should have done better in all aspects of the game, even on a technical level. We made a lot of mistakes. These mistakes also lead us to have more doubts, to give confidence to the opponent. If we lose the ball, we value the team that wants to counterattack. We made a lot of technical mistakes, we were unable to counter-press in the right way, making the team restart many times, and it goes in favor of our opponent. On the overall game, we did not play a good game, but we deserved more than the opponent. However, we must improve in every aspect of the game, technical and physical, and mental to be able to enhance our game and not give the advantage to the opponent, as often happened with Parma."

Could Vlahovic be rested?

"It could be. It's a situation we'll evaluate today. At this point in the season, the players aren't tired and they're fine. We all have to give something more to get what we want to get. At the right time we'll find the best solution to face the match. If it comes that Dusan won't play from the start."

Fonseca said that after 10 days the Scudetto has not yet been assigned. What do you think?

"Of course. The question and the answer. There has never been a club that has won the championship now. Scudetto? We must only think about Udinese, we improve in every aspect, not only defensive, which is not only individual but collective, and offensive. We all have to do something more and above all better, for ourselves and for the team. We all have to do better, me first, because I always put myself in the front row."

How would you like to be remembered in the history of Juve?

"I don't even think about these things, but with all the honesty in the world. It's not Motta's Juve, but coached by Motta. These are the facts: it's clear that we have to improve every day, in every aspect. Focus on what we can do, to be a more competitive, stronger team, to face our opponent in the best way.

"We'll do it to get the results we want and to be in the standings where we want to be. I focus on the day, on what there is to do, on tomorrow... For everything else I don't control opinion, I respect it, I respect all opinions. I take some as a help, others I let pass because there are other things that don't interest and aren't useful. I focus on this, we have to improve."