Juventus coach Motta prepares for AC Milan clash; delivers Kolo Muani, Cambiaso transfer updates

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits a deal for PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani is being held up.

The France international passed his medical at J-Medical yesterday ahead of closing a straight loan deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday night's clash with AC Milan, Motta was asked about the transfer during his media conference. He also addressed rumours of Manchester City bidding for fullback Andrea Cambiaso.

How is the team? On Alberto Costa?

"The team is doing well and they are preparing for the next match against Milan. Alberto is doing very well and has brought energy and enthusiasm. He will be able to help the team."

On Kolo Muani and Andrea Cambiaso?

"Andrea looks great and will play tomorrow. I'm very happy with Randal, he's a very interesting player for us. Now we're waiting for some bureaucratic paperwork. If everything's ok he'll be with the group, otherwise we'll wait."

Can Dusan Vlahovic and Kolo Muani play together?

"All good players of the same level can play together."

On the choice of goalkeepers?

"Today we had a situation with Mattia (Perin), yesterday in training and today he couldn't participate, we hope he can be with the group. Di Gregorio will be the starting goalkeeper tomorrow. I'm very happy with the goalkeepers we have, as I've always said. Michele (Di Gregorio) is playing much more and I'm happy with the performances, but at the same time I'm happy with the training of the three."

How does Milan change without Alvaro Morata?

"Ultimately we are talking about high-level players, used to playing high-level matches. The important thing is to be ready to play a great match at the maximum to be able to achieve victory."

Is Juve improving physically?

"The team has always been good from a physical point of view. The physical demand is different, you know that we have had difficult situations to manage with players who were unable to play due to a physical problem. But those who have gone on the pitch have always done well, even if in the last match in terms of the quality of the game, also understanding the opponent, we made too many mistakes. Physically, I always see the boys in good shape."

What did you say to Kolo Muani?

"I expect everything from Randal both on and off the pitch. I asked him to train well, work well and do everything he has to do to be available. I asked him, I ask all my players."

Why is there tension?

"Is there anything positive when you ask me a question? Lots of negative things from the question. I think the first leg was a game played in a way also based on our situations, how we got to this game. The draws? I've already talked about it many times, we are the first to not be happy, I've done well in many games, what we saw on the pitch is not enough.

"I see an improvement in the team but not only from the last game, but I repeat why it is important: we are not happy with the results, nor with the standings. We want to be at the top and we work every day for the victory, which is our goal. We have another important game, a great team, in our stadium. We have done a good preparation to get to this game, for the final goal which is the victory. Lots of positive things, even the less positive ones are true. We are the first to want a different type of result and we work hard to get there."

Is the market an opportunity or a threat?

"We know the market and it's part of the game. Andrea looks great and will play tomorrow. Alberto is part of the group and will help the team. We are waiting for Randal, if everything is ok tomorrow he will be with us."

What did you see differently in the stands against Atalanta?

"Seeing the game from above is a different emotion than the coach. On the bench you feel it differently, up high it's not the same. I saw a team that is improving a lot, it's growing a lot. I saw a few too many mistakes when it comes to the technical aspect. Technically we've played very well so far. Even in view of Atalanta we've missed a few too many balls, this is to be able to continue to grow and improve.

"But with the technology we have today I watch it with the same camera from above, you can see a lot of movements, not just the ball, but see a lot of things that couldn't be done before. They are tools that help, they also allow you to show situations that help you improve. Even if we're not participating in the game. I'll finish my answer and say: I always see it from that perspective, not live, but seeing it in the game is different and I was very sorry not to be there. I think my red card was unfair, but decisions are respected."

How much difference would it make to go or not go to the Champions League?

"We definitely want to stay in the Champions League zone. Tomorrow we have an important opportunity to play at home against Milan, with respect for the opponent. Always looking for the win. Obviously tomorrow the championship will not end and we will miss it a lot, we will miss it a lot. Tomorrow at the maximum, focused, motivated, to put in a great performance to get the victory."

How sorry would you be to lose Cambiaso?

"You said something right: I don't like talking about the market, let alone an if... Imagine that I have nothing to add. Andrea Cambiaso is doing very well and will be on the pitch tomorrow. That's for sure."

Did you ask not to sell anyone?

"Yes, I already asked for players not to be sold. And they sold them (laughs)."