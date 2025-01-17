Man City closing on deal for Juventus fullback Cambiaso

Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso could be heading to the Premier League and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has been with the Turin club since 2022, when he signed from Genoa.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, BBC states that there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

City are eager to bring in the left-back as soon as possible, due to a lack of options in that position.

The Italy international, who can also fill in at right-back, is the style of player City boss Pep Guardiola prefers.

He is good with his feet and can step into midfield, but has the physical presence to be in the backline.