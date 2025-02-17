Juventus coach Motta left pleased after defeating Inter Milan

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left pleased after their 1-0 win against Inter Milan on Sunday.

Francisco Conceicao was Juve's matchwinner on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Motta said afterwards: “We certainly had a different energy in the second half. The first was difficult against a very strong opponent, but I felt we showed them too much respect, allowed them too much time on the ball.

“We know they have a lot of quality and like to move around, but if you don’t press them, then you will end up struggling. That is something we did much better in the second half.

“The players are young, they have a lot of quality and we all need to be available.

“Khephren played very well, but he had cramp and we had planned a change too because the midfield was a tough role today and we knew Manuel Locatelli could keep the level up with fresh legs, use the ball well and create goal-scoring opportunities.”

Mott also stated: “Victories naturally help our self-esteem. We did not deserve to win in the first half, as Inter were superior, so you won’t get far on luck alone. We deserved it in the second half. I have seen us struggle many times playing at home and we did it again in the first half tonight, whereas we seem to have more freedom in the away fixtures.

“In the second half, we pressed high, played good football, earned the win and this boosts our confidence.”