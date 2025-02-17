Tribal Football
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits "regret and disappointment" after Juventus defeat

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits "regret and disappointment" after Juventus defeat
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left frustrated after their 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

Francisco Conceicao was Juve's matchwinner, with Inzaghi upset they failed to make the most of the chances they created.

“There is regret and disappointment, but the lads played really well with courage, organisation and we should’ve finished our scoring opportunities better. We really should’ve gone into the break 1-0 up,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“We didn’t start the second half with the same approach, then once we started creating chances again, we conceded that goal from Conceicao. Evidently we need to avoid proclamations, we just have to keep working even harder, because what we are doing is not enough.

“We weren’t playing in the second half like we did in the first. We knew Juve would be more courageous after the break and we weren’t as fluid. I still thought that we were getting stronger, as Zalewski had a big chance just before the goal, which we didn’t really see coming.

“All the times I had come here as the coach of Lazio and Inter, my teams never managed to create this many chances, we just didn’t convert them. We are talking about a defeat that hurts and must make us work harder and better. It is all still wide open up there, but we’ve got to step up a gear, especially in certain matches.”

He added, “It is our second consecutive away defeat, clearly this is very different to the one in Florence. We must avoid proclamations, just get our heads down and work harder, especially improving our record in the head-to-head clashes.”

Serie AInterJuventus
