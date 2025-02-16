Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We know what Juventus clash means to fans

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits their clash with Juventus could be decisive in the title race.

Inter meet Juve still trailing Serie A leaders Napoli.

“We all know what this match represents for our supporters and our club,” Inzaghi said.

“It’s an important match at a delicate moment of the season. We know what we have to do. Juventus are a team strengthened by the winter market with an excellent coach whom I have a lot of respect for. We’ll need to play a great match.

“Direct confrontations matter a lot, especially at this point in the season.

“We know the schedule will have us away for these matches. We’ll have to raise our level, as so far we haven’t had important wins in head-to-heads.

“We’ve played well, apart from Milan and Fiorentina where we deservedly lost, but in the other games, we didn’t get the result.

“Juventus, as I said before, are a quality team that comes into this match on a three-match winning streak. They alternate: against PSV they were very aggressive, in the first match a bit less. They can also change in-game with their pressing.

“Certainly, in the first match (at San Siro), even though it’s been a while, we’ve reviewed and analysed it.

“We played a great first part of the game, offensively as a team, but we needed to improve defensively. We made mistakes that didn’t allow us to win a match that was clearly in our hands until the 65th minute.

“We all see the standings clearly, and we’re facing a strong team, reinforced in January and with a great coach.

“They’ve had several injuries that have penalised them. They’ve drawn more than they should have in matches they deserved to win. It will be a tough match.”