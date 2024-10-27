Napoli coach Conte: I'll be watching Derby d'Italia

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says he'll enjoy the Derby d'Italia today.

Conte oversaw victory over Lecce yesterday and will see Juventus meet Inter Milan with his Napoli team leading the table.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I will for sure, my passion for football makes me want to watch a match of this calibre. We watch it knowing that they are two very, very strong teams.

"We watch it and enjoy it."

On the 1-0 win against Lecce, Conte said: "I have little to reproach the team for today. I look at the statistics that can mean everything or nothing, but today we had great ball possession and 16 corners. They defended in an organised way, but we attacked. When you attack and don't score, then a bit of nervousness can set in.

"I reassured them, because you have to have the maturity and patience to stay there, move the ball around and create opportunities to score. We are happy, the 0-6 suffered by Lecce against Fiorentina does not describe a team with values. (Nikola) Krstovic and (Lameck) Banda have legs, but we were good."