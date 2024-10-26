Melo makes call for Inter Milan clash with Juventus; throws support behind Luiz

Former Inter Milan and Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo believes the Nerazzurri will prove too strong in Sunday's Derby d'Italia.

Melo says Inter remain the strongest team in the country.

"The Nerazzurri are the best team in the league, but Juventus Motta’s Juventus are doing big things,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Thiago has done an enormous job. It’s a derby and anything can happen. As an Interista, I think we’ll win as we play at home. Juventus will need more time, but they’ll fly if they win.”

Melo also had a word of support for Douglas Luiz over his issues at Juventus, stating: "He did extraordinary things under my friend Unai Emery (Aston Villa manager), but Serie A is different from the Premier League.

“Douglas had more space (in England) and he’ll become a joy for Juventus when he understands Italian football more.”