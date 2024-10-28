Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Odegaard: Arsenal players excited and ready for Liverpool
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust

Inter Milan's 2-goal Zielinski: Defending not good enough for Juventus draw

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan's 2-goal Zielinski: Defending not good enough for Juventus draw
Inter Milan's 2-goal Zielinski: Defending not good enough for Juventus drawAction Plus
Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski admitted frustration after their 4-4 draw with Juventus.

Zielinski scored twice from the spot on the night, but admitted Inter's defending wasn't good enough.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I had already covered this role with the national team. We could have done more to avoid Juventus’ goals; it was too easy for them,” Zielinski said afterwards.

“We could have all done something more, especially on the third goal. We should have recovered the ball more quickly. We left too much space for them. We know Juventus have strong players; they are quick and can score goals.”

He also said of the title race: “We are also a great team, and surely, our target is to win.

“We’ll do our best to make fans happy and have good feelings like the lads had last season. Indeed, everyone wants to win. They had a fantastic experience last season.

“Surely, scoring two goals against a top club was nice, but the victory matters. We didn’t accomplish it, but I hope I can score more goals to help the team win.”

Mentions
Serie AZielinski PiotrJuventusInter
Related Articles
Napoli coach Conte: I'll be watching Derby d'Italia
Melo makes call for Inter Milan clash with Juventus; throws support behind Luiz
Ambrosini: AC Milan fans must be ready to see Maldini in Juventus or Inter Milan shirt