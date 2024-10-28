Inter Milan's 2-goal Zielinski: Defending not good enough for Juventus draw

Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski admitted frustration after their 4-4 draw with Juventus.

Zielinski scored twice from the spot on the night, but admitted Inter's defending wasn't good enough.

“I had already covered this role with the national team. We could have done more to avoid Juventus’ goals; it was too easy for them,” Zielinski said afterwards.

“We could have all done something more, especially on the third goal. We should have recovered the ball more quickly. We left too much space for them. We know Juventus have strong players; they are quick and can score goals.”

He also said of the title race: “We are also a great team, and surely, our target is to win.

“We’ll do our best to make fans happy and have good feelings like the lads had last season. Indeed, everyone wants to win. They had a fantastic experience last season.

“Surely, scoring two goals against a top club was nice, but the victory matters. We didn’t accomplish it, but I hope I can score more goals to help the team win.”