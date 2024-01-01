Juventus coach Motta happy with 2-goal Vlahovic for win at Genoa

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was delighted with victory at Genoa.

Juve won 3-0 via goals from Dusan Vlahovic (2) and Francisco Conceicao.

On Vlahovic, Motta said: “I can see him as a positive leader, even when we are struggling, in his communication and body language, letting the teammates know what we need to do. At times he can be more in sync with them, but it is within him, he is very competitive, gives his all in training and on a matchday.

“I am pleased for him when he scores goals, but when I see him as in sync with the team as he was today, I am pleased even if he doesn’t score.”

He also stated: "The players discussed what to do better and I am happy with the performance from everyone, including those who were on the bench and participated with their teammates, as they could be heard even more clearly without a crowd.”